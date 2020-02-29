TOLEDO, Ohio — Luke Knapke scored 31 points as Toledo held off Ball State 69-63 on Saturday for its third straight win.
Marreon Jackson added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Toledo (15-14, 7-9 Mid-American Conference). Willie Jackson added 12 rebounds.
Jarron Coleman had 18 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (16-13, 9-7). Ishmael El-Amin added 10 points. Kyle Mallers had eight rebounds.
The Rockets evened the season series against the Cardinals with the win. Ball State defeated Toledo 61-57 on Jan. 3. Toledo faces Northern Illinois on the road on Tuesday. Ball State takes on Central Michigan at home on Tuesday.
