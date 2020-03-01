Sen. Amy Klobuchar was on her way back to Minnesota Sunday preparing to pivot to Super Tuesday after a distant sixth-place finish in the South Carolina primary.

Klobuchar planned to rally supporters at St. Louis Park High School in the evening as she seeks to salvage momentum for a long shot campaign low on cash and in a downward trajectory since a surprising third-place result in New Hampshire on February 11.

With Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden now leading in the delegate count for the Democratic nomination, Klobuchar and some of the other trailing rivals face new questions about staying in the race.

"You know I'm running all the way," Klobuchar said in a Fox television interview Sunday. "I wouldn't have done this from the moment I announced in a blizzard if I didn't think I was the best candidate to lead our party and to be president."

Needing to regroup by Tuesday, when Minnesota and 14 other states and territories weigh in, Klobuchar swung through Selma, Ala., before returning home. She also planned campaign events Monday in Salt Lake City, Denver and Tulsa, Oklahoma, all in states where voters will go to the polls Tuesday.

Her 11-state Super Tuesday campaign will end in Fayetteville, N.C., as voting starts, before jetting back to Minnesota for an election night party in St. Paul.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn, speaks at the Blue NC celebration at the Hilton Charlotte University Place in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

As part of the final push, Klobuchar got help Sunday from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who headlined several events for her in the Washington suburbs in northern Virginia, a liberal enclave in what was once a Republican state.

Other prominent DFLers, including David Wellstone and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, crisscrossed Minnesota over the weekend in a green bus, evoking the iconic campaigns of Wellstone's father, the late Sen. Paul Wellstone. Also on the bus: U.S. Reps. Dean Phillips and Angie Craig, State Auditor Julie Blaha, and state Rep. Dan Wolgamott of St. Cloud.

In recent campaign events, including a Friday rally in Virginia, Klobuchar has taken particular aim at Sanders and his "Medicare for All" plan. "I am someone that believes we should build on the Affordable Care Act and not blow it up," she said, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Sanders, the front-runner, remains a potent threat to Klobuchar in Minnesota, where a recent Star Tribune/MPR poll found him closely trailing in her home state. He won the state's caucus in 2016, and returns Monday for a rally in St. Paul.

Sanders is not the only Democrat contending for Minnesota. Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg has visited and spent heavily on ads in the state. His backers held several events in the Twin Cities Sunday, as did supporters of former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Some political analysts said Sunday that the most important thing for Klobuchar's viability at this point is to hold off Sanders and win Minnesota. "I don't think he would show up in Minnesota on the eve of Super Tuesday if he didn't think he had a chance," said Steven Schier, a Carleton College political science professor emeritus.

Either way, Schier questioned Klobuchar's chances going forward. "I think the South Carolina result ended any chance that she will be the nominee," he said. "When you get sixth place and 3% of the vote, it's hard to make an argument at this stage in the calendar."

Klobuchar campaign manager Justin Buoen, however, said the campaign expects to be competitive on Super Tuesday. In an interview Sunday on WCCO radio, he said the $12 million the campaign raised in the wake of the New Hampshire debate last month allowed them to outspend leading rivals in Super Tuesday states. The campaign has spent more than $4 million on TV ads and has staff in every state voting March 3.

"I think we're in a good position heading into Super Tuesday," Buoen said. "We feel like we have a real opportunity to have a good delegate haul, which of course is the name of the game in this race after Super Tuesday."