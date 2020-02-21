FARGO, N.D. — Amy Klobuchar is headed to Fargo as part of a three-state Midwestern swing.

Klobuchar visits North Dakota on Sunday, the day after Democrats in Nevada caucus on their presidential choice. She'll make a morning appearance at North Dakota State University before heading to Arkansas and Oklahoma.

North Dakota's caucuses aren't until March 10. But neighboring Minnesota and Arkansas and Oklahoma are all part of Super Tuesday, with more than a dozen states weighing in on the presidential race March 3.