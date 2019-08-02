WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar says she has qualified to participate in the third Democratic presidential debate next month in Houston.
The Minnesota senator's presidential campaign announced Friday it has amassed 130,000 individual donors, one of the two standards the Democratic National Committee set for candidates to qualify for the fall debate. Her campaign says she's also met the party's polling standard by reaching 2 percent or more in four separate qualifying surveys.
Seven other Democratic candidates have met the qualifications to participate in September's debate. If 10 or fewer Democrats currently in the primary qualify, the debate will be limited to one night.
