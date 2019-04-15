MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is releasing her latest tax return as she calls on President Donald Trump to "quit hiding from the American people" and make his returns public.

The Minnesota senator released her 2018 tax return Monday. She's previously released 12 years of returns , dating back to the first year she ran for federal public office. She says it's because she believes in "transparency and accountability."

Trump has refused to make his tax returns public. He's traveling Monday to Minnesota, a state he narrowly lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and that he's hoping to flip in 2020.

Klobuchar's 2018 return shows that she and her husband, attorney and law school professor John Bessler, paid $65,927 in federal taxes on an adjusted gross income of $338,121.