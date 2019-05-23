Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced the opening Thursday of her presidential campaign headquarters in Minneapolis.

Klobuchar, in her third term in the Senate, announced on February 10 that she would run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination to challenge President Donald Trump.

The “Amy for America” campaign planned a rally Thursday evening at its new national headquarters in the Banks Building in northeast Minneapolis, near Boom Island Park where she made her presidential announcement at a snowy outdoor event.

The headquarters opening has been billed as an opportunity for Klobuchar and her staff to welcome volunteers, supporters and local elected officials.

Klobuchar currently polls in the low single digits in a crowded field of Democrats led by former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, according to the most recent RealClearPolitics average.

