Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Friday released a $100 billion plan to combat drug and alcohol addiction and improve mental health care.

The bulk of Klobuchar's plan is divided into three segments:

• Prevention, including funding for mental health programs at schools, training for doctors to recognize early warning signs of addiction and other mental health problems, and a requirement that doctors use prescription drug monitoring programs intended to prevent "doctor shopping," in which patients addicted to opioids receive new prescriptions from a number of doctors.

• Treatment, including funding for addiction and mental health programs and stricter enforcement of the Affordable Care Act's requirement that insurers cover mental health care. The plan highlights in particular the need for more hospital beds and community clinics, especially in rural areas. Some of the counties hit hardest by the opioid crisis are rural, and many of them have no psychiatrists.

• "Ongoing recovery," including job training programs, transitional housing and other social services for recovering addicts. This segment of the plan also calls for treatment instead of incarceration for nonviolent drug offenders and crisis intervention training for police officers.

The plan also includes funding for suicide prevention programs focused on veterans, farmers, American Indians and LGBT people, and for "an aggressive national awareness campaign to combat stigma."