Sen. Amy Klobuchar had as much to gain in the first Democratic presidential debate as any candidate in the crowded field.

Klobuchar was among the 10 candidates in the Wednesday night debate in Miami, the first of two over successive nights. The prime-time NBC audience offered the widest national exposure to date not just for Klobuchar, but most of her rivals.

The Minnesota senator, running on an agenda of concrete progress and stressing Midwestern electability, has yet to exceed low single digits in the many polls of the race. She spoke second in the debate following Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Asked to comment on Warren’s raft of ambitious proposals including free college tuition, Klobuchar pivoted to President Donald Trump.

“We know that not everyone is sharing in this prosperity right now, and Donald Trump just sits in the White House and gloats about what’s going on,” Klobuchar said. She said she would like to be able to offer free college, then spelled out in brief detail her plans for how to make higher education more affordable.

“If billionaires can pay off their yachts, students can pay off their student loans,” Klobuchar said. Her second question a few minutes later was on health care; Klobuchar said she opposed any plan, like what Warren has proposed, to phase out private insurance. She criticized Trump for not following through on a promise to bring down the cost of pharmaceutical drugs.

“For the rest of America, that’s what we call all foam and no beer,” Klobuchar said. “We got nothing out of it.”

The first debate offered a rare opportunity for candidates to make an impression but also face competition from nine challengers with a similar goal.

Since joining the race in February, Klobuchar has spent nearly every weekend campaigning around the country, especially in the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire. She has staffed up in both those states and at her Minneapolis headquarters and tallied respectable fundraising for the first quarter of the year.

But others have risen in the polls during that time, especially Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind. The two best-known candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, have led most polls.

Of those four, only Warren was on stage with Klobuchar on Wednesday. Also in the lineup: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who like Klobuchar has so far not gained much traction in polls. Next to Klobuchar was former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, struggling to capitalize on early buzz.

Klobuchar may have lucked out by getting into the non-Biden debate. The former vice president has a healthy polling lead, and much recent coverage of the race has pivoted around him. In addition, Klobuchar checks some of the same boxes as Biden: a middle-of-the-road record and consensus-building approach in Congress that could be leveraged to win over working class voters in swing states.

If Biden becomes a focus of attacks in the Thursday night debate, Klobuchar could benefit without having to go on the attack herself, potentially preserving her appeal to his core supporters.

Klobuchar signaled the focus of her debate pitch in the week leading up the event. Last week, she released an exhaustive list of what she would do in her first 100 days as president, mostly through executive action meant to undo much of what President Donald Trump has done on climate change, immigration, refugees and health care.

“The urgent problems our country is facing require immediate action,” Klobuchar said in a statement accompanying the plan.

Ahead of the debates Wednesday, Klobuchar visited a migrant detention center in Homestead, Fla. She was one of several candidates to go to the facility amid rising outrage over the treatment of migrants at the southern U.S. border.