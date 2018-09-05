WASHINGTON — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who has joined fellow Senate Democrats this week in pushing back against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, said she expects his views of presidential power to be a major theme of the debate.

“He has a very broad view of the power of the president, so that’s another reason there’s such a focus on this right now — because President Trump picked him,” Klobuchar said in an interview.

Klobuchar and other Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have been trying to slow down the confirmation process for Kavanaugh, who is President Donald Trump’s second nominee to the nation’s high court. The hearings come as midterm elections are heating up; Klobuchar’s Republican opponent, state Rep. Jim Newberger, criticized her role following the opening day of hearings on Monday.

“When Do Nothing Amy finally decided to do something, it [was] political and disrespectful,” Newberger tweeted.

But Klobuchar said Democratic complaints about the process in the GOP-led Judiciary are valid. She noted that 42,000 documents on Kavanaugh’s career — he’s currently a D.C. federal appeals judge — were released the night before the hearing, not giving lawmakers enough time to review them. She said that the White House has another 100,000 documents it has yet to turn over.

Klobuchar said that didn’t happen during last year’s confirmation hearings for Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s first Supreme Court pick — even though, she said, Kavanaugh has more of a record of legal decisions on key issues that may come before the Supreme Court.

Among other things, Klobuchar plans to ask Kavanaugh about court decisions he made against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and net neutrality.

A Minnesota Law Review article Kavanaugh published in 2012 outlining a more expansive views on presidential power is expected to come up at length on Tuesday. Critics say this could have a strong bearing on how Kavanaugh views special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

“You’ll hear the name 10 times,” Klobuchar predicted, referring to the law review article.

Klobuchar suggested that the public may be focused more on economic issues than the Supreme Court, but “it’s our case to make that it does matter.”