Sen. Amy Klobuchar, one of only two women remaining in the race, invoked the sexism she's faced as a woman at the outset of the Democratic presidential debate Wednesday in Nevada, where she faced some of the most pointed criticism she's seen so far.

"I have been told as a woman to wait my turn and step aside. I'm not going to do that," Klobuchar said when she first got the floor Wednesday night at the Las Vegas debate.

Klobuchar said she was referring to a campaign memo released earlier in the day by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg that said she and other centrist candidates should exit the race.

Klobuchar then took a shot at Bloomberg, who had just faced a withering assault from Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

"I don't think you look at Donald Trump and say, 'We need someone richer in the White House,' " Klobuchar said of Bloomberg, a billionaire who is funding his own campaign.

Minutes later, in a skirmish over charges of online sexism by supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, Klobuchar said, "We could nominate a woman. I think that would go a long way, if we showed our stuff as a party."

Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., right, speaks as former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg looks on during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC.

Strong performances in the last couple of presidential debates were a driving reason behind Klobuchar's recent surge in the Democratic presidential race, raising her profile as the campaign looks to parlay momentum from a surprisingly strong New Hampshire finish into the next voting states.

But Klobuchar faced perhaps her toughest questioning from moderators in Nevada, where she was asked about her tenure as Hennepin County attorney: specifically, the lack of prosecutions of police-involved in shootings, and the conviction in a shooting case that has since been called into question.

"Why should black and Latino voters trust your judgment now?" moderator Chuck Todd asked Klobuchar.

"I have had the support of African-Americans in my community in every election," Klobuchar said. "I earned it, and this is going to be on me to earn it."

Klobuchar pointed out that charging decisions on police shootings when she was county attorney were made by grand juries. That has since changed.

Klobuchar was later asked about an interview several nights earlier in which she was unable to remember the name of the president of Mexico.

"I don't think momentary forgetfulness characterizes what I know about Mexico and how much I care about it," she said. Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg then criticized Klobuchar's lapse, arguing that she had based her whole campaign around her Washington experience.

"Are you saying I'm dumb or mocking me here, Pete?" Klobuchar shot back, precipitating a lengthy and often acrimonious exchange between the two. After Klobuchar touted her record in statewide elections, Buttigieg fired back at her: "If winning the Minnesota Senate translated to winning the presidency, I would have grown up under the presidency of Walter Mondale."

Warren, the other woman in the race, jumped in to defend Klobuchar: "It happens. She forgot the name. It happens to everyone on this stage."

Despite a recent spike in fundraising and decent poll showings, Klobuchar continues to lag behind poll leaders like Sanders, and a rising Bloomberg.

And the pressure of the race is about to multiply. Following the Nevada caucus and the South Carolina primary on Feb. 22, the 14-state Super Tuesday primary comes quickly on March 3.

While Sanders rises in national polls with a clear base in the party's left, Klobuchar and other centrist candidates like Bloomberg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Buttigieg battle for the middle. In an NBC News/Wall Street Journal national poll released Wednesday, Klobuchar landed in sixth place behind Sanders, Bloomberg, Biden, Warren and Buttigieg.

As she has before, Klobuchar hit Sanders on his Medicare for All proposal Wednesday night, saying Democrats should strengthen the Affordable Care Act. "When you see troubled waters, you don't blow up the bridge, you rebuild it," she said.

Klobuchar's campaign has been working to capitalize on its fundraising surge since the last debate by ramping up its presence in at least some Super Tuesday states.

Ahead of Wednesday night's debate, the Klobuchar campaign announced a slate of hires in Colorado. The group includes several operatives who had worked on the recently terminated presidential campaign of Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet.

In addition to campaign stops on Friday in Nevada, Klobuchar is holding a fundraiser in Denver on Thursday and a rally in Aurora.