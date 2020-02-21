Amy Klobuchar had just $2.8 million on hand going into February’s Democratic presidential contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, according to her January fundraising report, raising questions about the depth of her campaign coffers as she hurtles toward the multistate Super Tuesday votes.

The Minnesota senator has since raked in millions in the past few weeks, fueled by strong debate performances and a third-place finish in the New Hampshire primary. She announced Sunday that she had raised $12 million in just over a week.

Klobuchar will need the cash as she scales her presidential campaign to deliver her message of Midwestern pragmatism to new and more diverse audiences around the country. Competing on the national map requires an infusion of campaign cash and a vast network of supporters, surrogates and campaign workers. And her recent $12 million haul is far less than what top rivals have raised.

For Klobuchar, the 14-state Super Tuesday contest could be an especially tall order. Faced with the daunting task of building a national campaign apparatus in a matter of weeks, she has been traveling coast to coast and bookending her campaign events with fundraisers hosted by Wall Street executives and Hollywood elites.

In a 48-hour span, Klobuchar launched her first South Carolina television ad, landed endorsements from two major newspapers and appeared on four nationally televised Sunday shows.

Her next tests will be in the Nevada Democratic caucuses on Feb. 22, the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29 and Super Tuesday on March 3.