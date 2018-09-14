MADISON, Wis. — Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch says as a cancer survivor she is "shocked" with a campaign ad featuring a cancer survivor who says Gov. Scott Walker doesn't care about families like hers.
Kleefisch says in the ad released Friday that people in Wisconsin with pre-existing conditions are covered now and will be as long as Walker is in office.
Walker has been a longtime proponent of repealing the federal health care law known as "Obamacare" that provides protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
But this year he called on the Legislature to pass a state law to guarantee coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.
The ad Kleefisch is criticizing features a woman battling breast cancer who says if Walker takes away protections for people with pre-existing conditions she won't be able to afford live-saving treatments.
