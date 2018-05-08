LOS ANGELES — Kirsten Dunst is a first-time mom.
Her publicist says the 36-year-old actress and fiance Jesse Plemons had a healthy baby boy.
No other details were released.
Dunst and 30-year-old Plemons met in 2016 on the FX series "Fargo," where they played a married couple.
