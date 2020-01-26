HANOVER, N.H. — Noah Kirkwood had 17 points and seven rebounds as Harvard extended its win streak to eight games, edging past Dartmouth 70-66 on Saturday night.
Chris Lewis had 13 points and nine rebounds for Harvard (13-4, 2-0 Ivy League). Chris Ledlum added 12 points. Danilo Djuricic had seven rebounds.
Taurus Samuels had 18 points and six rebounds for the Big Green (7-10, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Aaryn Rai added 16 points and seven rebounds. James Foye had 11 points.
The Crimson improve to 2-0 against the Big Green on the season. Harvard defeated Dartmouth 67-62 last Saturday. Harvard plays Penn on the road on Friday. Dartmouth plays Princeton on the road on Friday.
