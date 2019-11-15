Kirk Cousins' appearance Wednesday with former Vikings/Packers great Brett Favre on Favre's show on SiriusXM NFL Radio had some interesting moments.

"I spent my last two years with the Vikings, and for years I went to the Metrodome and it was a disaster. It was one of the toughest places to play," Favre told Cousins. "But getting a chance to play there, I can honestly say … it was a great organization."

That was a softball to let Cousins talk about how much he likes it here — which he did.

"Our fans are outstanding, our new stadium is outstanding and I just feel very privileged to be the quarterback here because not every organization can claim some of the things that we have going here," Cousins said. "We have to turn it into wins as much as possible so I can stay here as long as possible. I joke with everybody that, 'Guys, we've got to win because I like it here and I'd like to stay.'"

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.