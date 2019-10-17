Kirby Puckett spent his entire 12-year Major League Baseball with the Minnesota Twins.

Puckett, who went 4-for-5 in his major-league debut with the Twins on May 8, 1984, was the second player to get 2,000 hits during his first ten years in the major leagues.

Puckett was a key member of the Twins World Series championship teams in 1987 and 1991. With the Twins trailing the Atlanta Braves in the 1991 World Series, 3-2, in the best-of-7 series, he almost-singlehandedly helped the Twins avoid a loss with an amazing catch against the centerfield fence and a game-winning 11th inning home run at the Metrodome.

Puckett, who was forced to retire in 1996 at the age of 36 because of vision loss in one eye, was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2001.

He finished his career with 2,304 hits and a .318 career batting average.

In December of 1999, Puckett was named by the Star Tribune the No. 1 most influential figure in Minnesota sports during the 20th century.

Kirby Puckett

Class: 2006.

Sport: Baseball.

Team: Minnesota Twins.