ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., who is to blame/thank for launching the cottage industry of draft speculation, released the first version of his 2019 first round NFL mock draft.

He might as well be on Twitter every Sunday yelling about how Kirk Cousins has no time to throw. Kiper has the Vikings taking Ole Miss offensive tackle Greg Little with their first-round pick. He writes of Little:

"There's a case to be made that Little is the best true left tackle in this class. He's certainly the most talented. The former five-star high school prospect was inconsistent at times in college, but he should take off in an NFL strength and conditioning program. Coach Mike Zimmer loves guys who get after quarterbacks too, so that's going to be in consideration here."

That would be out of character for the Vikings, who between 2003 and 2018 spent exactly one of their 18 first-round picks on an offensive lineman (Matt Kalil in 2012).

