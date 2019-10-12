SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings forward Trevor Ariza will miss the final two preseason games after he had a procedure to remove a lipoma from his back.
The Kings said Ariza had the procedure Friday and would be re-evaluated after the preseason finale against Melbourne United on Wednesday.
In addition, forward-center Harry Giles is sidelined by a sore left knee and also is likely to miss the last two preseason games. He underwent an MRI on Sept. 30.
Sacramento signed forward Hollis Thompson, who averaged 16.6 points per game with the Phoenix Suns G League affiliate last season.
The Kings open the regular season Oct. 23 at Phoenix.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Herbert has 2 TDs in No. 13 Oregon's 45-3 win over Colorado
Quarterback Justin Herbert said the No. 13 Oregon Ducks focused all week on a more balanced attack.
Wild
Minnesota faces Pittsburgh on 3-game slide
Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-3-0, seventh in the Central Division)St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: Minnesota…
Twins
Young Yankees take experience into another ALCS with Astros
Aaron Judge was a rookie slugger who swung and missed a lot in his first postseason, as did several of those Baby Bombers who were just getting started with the New York Yankees.
Gophers
Reusse: Good cheer was a process at the U
Gophers cheerleaders and dancers are letter-winning athletes with fully-staffed squads that perform at games and compete nationally. It was not always this way.
Gophers
Scoggins: Can the Gophers seize the moment?
In a bleak Twin Cities sports scene, the Gophers have a legitimate chance to start 8-0 and expand their following at a time when Minnesota sports fans could use a boost.