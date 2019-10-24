SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will miss four to six weeks after injuring his thumb in the season opener.
The Kings said Thursday that an MRI showed Bagley has a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb after getting hurt in a 124-95 loss at Phoenix.
Bagley had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the game.
The Kings are counting on a big season for Bagley after he had a promising rookie campaign. The No. 2 overall pick in 2018 averaged 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in his first season in the NBA.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild shut out again on the road, falling 4-0 in Nashville
Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne pocketed 26 saves for his first shutout of the season and fifth of his career against the Wild
Sports
Holy Angels moves into Class 1A girls' soccer semifinals
Holy Angels built a three-goal lead in the first half and survived to defeat Cloquet-Carlton 4-3 in a Class 1A girls' soccer quarterfinal Thursday at…
Wolves
Bucks beat Rockets 117-111 in Westbrook's Houston debut
When Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with more than five minutes left after putting up a triple-double against the Houston Rockets, the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks didn't panic.
Minneapolis
Protesters march, rally against Washington team's name
Chanting "Change the name!" and "We are not your mascot!" and carrying signs, the group congregated in the Commons park in front of U.S. Bank Stadium after marching from Peavey Park.
Gophers
Buechele, Jones lead No. 16 SMU past Houston, 34-31
Shane Buechele threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns, Xavier Jones ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns and No. 16 SMU held off Houston 34-31 on Thursday night.