ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officials say an upstate New York drug kingpin convicted of operating a nationwide cocaine trafficking ring has been sentenced to life in prison.
Federal prosecutors in Rochester say 63-year-old Colin Montague was convicted in June following a seven-week trial. Montague was convicted of multiple charges, including operating a continuing criminal enterprise, drug conspiracy and money laundering.
The judge also ordered a $10 million money judgment against Montague. Prosecutors say the resident of the town of Greece operated a criminal organization stretching to states as far away as Nevada, Arizona and California.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration and Rochester Police Department uncovered Montague's organization during a wiretap investigation.
