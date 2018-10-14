He's 20 feet tall and weighs 2,000 pounds. He's monstrous, but, his creators hope, also moving. And he arrived on Broadway earlier this month.

King Kong is the title character in a $35 million musical that has been in development for nearly a decade. He's being brought to life by an animatronic ape — a moving sculpture, with sad eyes and a fearsome roar, requiring 14 performers, as well as 16 microprocessors, to operate.

He doesn't burst into song or break into dance, but he can knuckle-walk and vocalize like an actual silverback.

"He is a completely expressive character with an incredibly wide range of emotions, and I've had to step up my game to compete," said Christiani Pitts, the actress playing Ann Darrow, whose relationship to Kong forms the heart of the musical. "When we first made eye contact, he roared and I started sobbing — he doesn't look like he belongs in the space, and that's the most heartbreaking thing about him."

"King Kong" is the first Broadway venture for Global Creatures, an Australian production company.

Kong is arguably the most significant advance in Broadway puppetry since "The Lion King." He has a steel skeleton and a carbon fiber skull. His back and hips are molded fiberglass shells; his chest and abs are inflatable air bags, allowing them to flex, while his arms and legs are high-pressure inflatable tubes, reducing the risk of injury to actors and the set. His body, which from the theater's seats looks taut and tough, is actually soft to the touch, covered with a gray fabric skin.

And then there are his eyes — jet black and made of a frosted, vacuum-formed acrylic that glistens as if moist.

"Everybody will be impressed by the weight of him and the scale of him and the versatility of him, but the thing that really smacks you in the teeth is that his eyes are so powerful," said Drew McOnie, the musical's director, who flew from London to Melbourne to meet the puppet in a warehouse before taking the job.

"This probably makes me sound like a complete weirdo, but he's definitely got an aura that has something to do with his eyes," he said. "He ends up reflecting the person he's looking at, and that ends up feeling very theatrical and very beautiful."

It takes a team of 10 onstage performers, dubbed the King's Company, to manually move his limbs. They push, pull (via rigging ropes), and even use torque generated by jumping off the beast's back to force his fists upward.

"I feel like we are him — it wouldn't work if we were individuals," said Lauren Yalango-Grant, who is making her Broadway debut as a member of the King's Company, often working Kong's right back foot and sometimes his right elbow. "He feels like he's alive," she said.

Three offstage "voodoo operators" control some of the action from a soundproof booth in the theater's balcony, manipulating Kong's hips, shoulders, neck, head and facial expressions using joysticks and pedals that operate motors and hydraulics inside his body.

At the same time, an automation operator lifts and lowers the ape's body using winches connected by steel cables to a giant gantry crane in the theater's fly space overhead. The audience perception of Kong's movement is also enhanced by video projection to amplify the sense of a shifting setting.

Kong has his own movement director, Gavin Robins, who has experience with acrobatics and aerial choreography. He watched documentaries, YouTube videos, and even "Planet of the Apes" movies and then did animation studies to figure out how to keep Kong moving in a realistic way.

Kong is voiced, live, by one of the voodoo operators, Curt James, who creates Kong's (heavy) breathing, as well as his growls, moans, cries, sighs, sneezes, grunts and barks. James' voice is digitally modulated — processed and mixed with sampled sounds — to make it deeper and more animalistic.

"I want to sound as authentically gorillalike as possible," said James, a classically trained British actor. "We might slightly bend naturalism, as all theater does, but we don't want to go into anthropomorphic territory. The only way this story works is to keep him as animallike as possible."

The "King Kong" musical follows the outlines of the original 1933 movie: a terrifyingly large creature, residing in a place called Skull Island, who is captivated by a young woman (Darrow), captured by a filmmaker (Carl Denham), and transported to New York so his monstrousness can be monetized. He breaks free, rampages through the city and then scales the Empire State Building with Darrow. Reflecting shifting cultural sensibilities, however, she is no longer a screaming blonde, but a "fearless woman."