The only surviving musician who performed on Miles Davis' jazz masterpiece "Kind of Blue" is still keeping time as the recording marks its 60th anniversary.

Drummer Jimmy Cobb said he and his bandmates knew the album, released on Aug. 17, 1959, would be a hit but didn't realize at the time how iconic the album would become. It has sold more than 4 million copies.

Cobb, who's 90, was part of a jazz super group assembled for the album: saxophonists Cannonball Adderley and John Coltrane; pianists Bill Evans and Wynton Kelly; bassist Paul Chambers; and, of course, trumpeter Davis and drummer Cobb.

The New York-based Cobb is still playing the drums. He'll be releasing an album later this month.