WASHINGTON — Reality television star Kim Kardashian is at the White House Wednesday for a meeting with President Donald Trump on criminal justice reform.
That's according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to discuss the matter on the record. TMZ first reported Kardashian's visit to the White House.
Kardashian last visited the White House three months ago to press for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson. One week later Trump granted the 63-year-old clemency, freeing her from prison after a more than two-decade stint on drug charges.
