SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un supervised a parachuting drill of military sharpshooters and vowed to build an "invincible army," continuing a display of defiance even as the United States and South Korea call off their own exercises to create space for nuclear diplomacy.

The report on Monday came hours after President Donald Trump in a tweet urged Kim to "act quickly, get the deal done" while hinting at another summit, writing, "See you soon!"

North Korea has publicized two military drill in three days. A report Saturday said Kim urged combat pilots to prepare against enemies "armed to the teeth" while attending a flight demonstration.

Washington and Seoul on Sunday announced they have indefinitely postponed a joint military exercise in an "act of goodwill toward" Pyongyang.