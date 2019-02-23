– North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, left the country's capital by train Saturday, according to the Russian news agency Tass, starting a journey across China to his planned summit with President Donald Trump in Vietnam in the coming week.

An armored train carrying Kim left the station at 5 p.m. local time, Tass reported from Pyongyang, the capital, quoting an unnamed diplomatic source.

The North Korean leader will cover 2,800 miles over the next few days, passing through industrial cities in southern China and northern Vietnam before he reaches Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, in time for his meetings with Trump on Wednesday and Thursday.

Earlier Saturday, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry announced that Kim would make an official visit to Vietnam in the "coming days." The North's leader would be visiting at the invitation of Nguyen Phu Trong, the president and general secretary of the governing Communist Party, it said.

Vietnamese and South Korean news media had reported in the past week that an advance team of North Korean officials in Vietnam visited a train station near the Vietnam-China border, raising speculation that Kim would arrive by train.

It remained unclear why he would choose to take the train to his second summit with Trump, rather than to fly, as he did to Singapore, where he met Trump for the first time in June.

But the reported travel route may reflect Kim's apparent desire to learn from the experiences of China and Vietnam to develop his country's decrepit economy. The North Korean advance team has checked industrial and tourism centers north of Hanoi for possible visits there by Kim before or after his meetings with Trump.

Trump says the United States can help Kim realize his dream for his country's economy, but only if North Korea denuclearizes.

When they met in Singapore, Trump and Kim produced a vaguely worded agreement to build "new" relations between their countries, and to work toward a peace regime and "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Although North Korea has suspended all its nuclear and missile tests during its negotiations with Washington, it has yet to start denuclearization.

Trump is expected to use his Hanoi summit to push for a freeze on North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, as well as a "road map" for ridding the country of all its nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems, according to U.S. officials. Trump also seeks to ensure that both sides have a "shared understanding" of what they mean by the "complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula."