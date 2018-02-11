NEW YORK — Kim Cattrall has a message for Sarah Jessica Parker: Spare me your sympathy.
Cattrall lashed out Saturday at her former "Sex and the City" co-star after Parker expressed her condolences over the death of Cattrall's brother, Chris.
"Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," Cattrall wrote on Instagram. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."
The two actresses reportedly have not gotten along for years.
Cattrall's brother was found dead last week. He was 55.
