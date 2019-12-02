TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — A Honduran court has sentenced seven people convicted of participating in the 2016 murder of indigenous and environmental rights activist Berta Caceres to prison terms of up to 50 years.

The court announced the sentences Monday. The seven men were convicted in November 2018 for the attack, which left Caceres dead while another activist survived.

Four men — Elvin Rápalo, Henry Hernández, Edilson Duarte and Oscar Torres Velásquez — were sentenced to 34 years for the murder and 16 years for attempted murder. Three others received sentences of 30 years for their roles.

Caceres was shot inside her home in La Esperanza in western Honduras one year after winning the Goldman Environmental Prize for her leadership against a dam project.