A new study using brain scans found an association between screen use and the development of young children’s brains, especially in areas related to language development, reinforcing the messages about minimizing screen time for preschoolers.

Let’s start with full disclosure: I know some of the authors of the research, which was published in JAMA Pediatrics. The lead author is Dr. John S. Hutton, the director of the Reading and Literacy Discovery Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. I wrote about his research when he looked at how children’s brains react to hearing stories, and have collaborated with him in writing about children and reading.

The researchers did special brain scans, diffusion tensor MRIs, which assess the integrity of the white matter in the brain, on 47 healthy children ages 3 to 5, all from English-speaking households, mostly middle- to upper-middle class.

Parents were asked about their children’s screen use, and the researchers used a composite score called a ScreenQ, which has been developed and validated over the past couple of years, following the American Academy of Pediatrics screen time guidelines.

A score of zero meant perfect adherence to those guidelines (no screens in the bedroom, child didn’t start watching TV or using apps until they were older than 18 months, no exposure to violent content, total screen time for preschoolers was an hour a day of high-quality programming, co-viewing with parents, and so on), and a 26 meant nonadherence (started watching when younger than 1, has screens in the bedroom, watches violent content, more total screen time, and so on).

Then the researchers compared the scores to their brain scans, which showed the degree of myelination of the neurons, the coating of the connections between nerve cells with a fatty substance — myelin — which is what makes white matter white. It insulates the nerve cells and increases the efficiency of signaling.

“The more these areas are encouraged to talk to one another, whether language areas or executive function, the more that coating of the wires is stimulated,” Hutton said. “The amount of myelin around a nerve fiber is directly related to how often it’s stimulated, how often it’s used.”

Children reach developmental milestones when the relevant tracts in their brain are myelinated, he said. When the connection is fully myelinated between the part of the brain known as Wernicke’s area (comprehension of words) and Broca’s (production of speech), children go from understanding words to being able to say them.

The researchers also tested cognition, looking at measures of language and early literacy. The results correlated with screen exposure; the children with higher screen exposure had poorer expressive language and did worse on tests of language processing speed, like rapidly naming objects.

“This is the first study to document an association between higher screen time and brain structure and related skills,” Hutton said.