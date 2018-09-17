Kirk Cousins facing Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field? This could make for years of fun. Daniel Carlson may not be around to enjoy any more of these duels.

Rodgers and Cousins produced a classic on Sunday, and Cousins outperformed the legend, leading the Vikings to a dramatic touchdown drive and two-point conversion at the end of regulation, and then a game-winning drive in overtime.

The Vikings were set up to win until Carlson missed two field goals in overtime, leaving the score 29-29 after 70 minutes.

It was reasonable to expect some growing pains. The Vikings have a new quarterback, offensive coordinator, a newly healthy running back and a repaired offensive line. Cousins overcame all of that, only to watch a rookie kicker ruin the day.

The Vikings have found their quarterback. They still need a kicker.

JIM SOUHAN