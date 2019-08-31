The Minnesota Vikings have waived kicker/punter prospect Kaare Vedvik, just three weeks after they acquired him in a trade for a fifth-round draft pick.

Vedvik was among the 32 players cut Saturday by the Vikings to reach the 53-man limit for the regular season, meaning incumbents Dan Bailey and Matt Wile will stay as kicker and punter. Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, their first-round draft pick in 2016, was also on the list.

Vedvik missed three of four field goals in exhibition game action and punted five times for an average of 45.2 yards. The 25-year-old, who arrived in a deal with Baltimore after spending his rookie season on the injured list, could be brought back on the practice squad if he's not claimed by another team.

The cost, however, of failing to stabilize their specialist roles has continued to rise for the Vikings. They spent a fifth-round draft pick last year on kicker Daniel Carlson, who was dropped after two games.