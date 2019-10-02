– Not long ago, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, was hailed across the United States as a long-awaited agent of change who was opening up his conservative kingdom by ushering in an era of social and economic reforms.

Tech giants gave him personal tours in Silicon Valley, Hollywood producers considered Saudi projects, and President Donald Trump praised the prince as an indispensable ally in fighting terrorism and blunting Iran’s influence in the region.

Then, a year ago Wednesday, Saudi agents killed and dismembered dissident Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Prince Mohammed emerged as a primary suspect, believed by Western intelligence agencies to have at least been complicit in the killing, if not to have ordered it.

Suddenly his reputation was in tatters and his charm offensive undermined. Despite his denials of involvement, some international businesses began to shun the kingdom.

Now, after recent drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil facilities raised doubts about the willingness of the United States to intervene on Saudi Arabia’s behalf, Prince Mohammed, 34, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, needs allies. But the suspicion that he is an accomplice to a gruesome murder continues to haunt him.

“Khashoggi is always going to be a stain on Mohammed bin Salman,” said Hala Aldosari, a Saudi scholar and fellow at the MIT Center for International Studies. “It is not going to go away.”

Prince Mohammed has pushed ahead with his social reforms. Women are now allowed to drive and can travel without the express permission of a male relative. The prince is also pursuing plans to sell shares of the kingdom’s oil monopoly, Saudi Aramco.

Those changes have brought a flood of American financial firms back to the kingdom, although some of the tech and entertainment companies that Prince Mohammed had hoped would help him start new sectors have continued to keep their distance.

The prince has ramped up his efforts to rehabilitate his reputation. In an interview with “60 Minutes” broadcast this week, he said that he accepted responsibility for the killing because it was carried out by Saudi agents and under his watch. He vowed not to repeat his missteps.

“Even prophets made mistakes,” he said in the interview. “The important thing,” he added, “is that we learn from these mistakes and not repeat them.”

The CIA concluded that Prince Mohammed, who oversees even minor issues in Saudi Arabia, had most likely ordered the killing, and the Senate passed a resolution holding him personally responsible for the crime. In the “60 Minutes” interview, the prince denied that he had given the order or that he had any advance knowledge of the plot.

That declaration, however, is unlikely to change perceptions abroad.

Even if Prince Mohammed was not involved in the killing, he allowed extensive efforts to cleanse the crime scene before the Turkish police were allowed to investigate, according to Turkish officials and a United Nations expert. He has pursued a catastrophic war in Yemen, creating a humanitarian disaster. And despite his much touted reforms at home, a number of prominent Saudi rights activists remain in detention or are on trial in the kingdom.

On Wednesday, friends and colleagues of Khashoggi gathered for a moment of “unsilence” outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, timed to mark the exact moment, 1:14 p.m., when the columnist for the Washington Post entered the consulate, never to return.

Khashoggi’s fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, attended the ceremony, along with Agnès Callamard, the United Nations expert on extrajudicial killings who investigated Khashoggi’s killing; and the Post’s owner, Jeff Bezos.

A speaker, David Hearst, asked for silence to mark the occasion. Then participants began to shout: for justice, for remembrance, for this death to resonate, on behalf of others whose deaths, disappearances or imprisonments had passed without notice.

The service started with Khashoggi’s own words, in a video broadcast on a screen behind the stage, voicing demands that were both routine and impossible.

“I am 60 years old,” he said in the recording. “I want to enjoy life, and I want to be free to speak for my country.”

None of Khashoggi’s Saudi relatives attended Wednesday, either, including his children, but that, too, was expected. Khashoggi’s killing aggravated arguments between Saudi Arabia and Turkey, and to travel to the Istanbul memorial was to take a side in that argument, something no Saudi citizen could afford to do.

A son, Salah Khashoggi, who lives in the kingdom, warned in a Twitter post Monday that Saudi Arabia’s “opponents and enemies” were exploiting his father’s killing and added that he had “absolute confidence” in the kingdom’s judiciary to prosecute the killers.

Callamard’s has been an unexpectedly loud voice in the year after Khashoggi’s death. With incessant demands for accountability, she has inserted herself into a conversation dominated by powerful governments, criticizing all of them, including Saudi Arabia, the United States and Turkey, for their conduct.

“No one should get away with murder,” she said Wednesday, this time clearly focusing on the Saudi government and the crown prince. “No matter who they are or how high their station in life.”

Prince Mohammed has vowed that justice would be done, but Saudi officials have refused to cooperate with international investigators, and the trial in Riyadh of 11 suspects in Khashoggi’s killing has been shrouded in secrecy. Diplomats who have attended trial sessions have been sworn to silence.

One year after the killing, the kingdom still has not revealed the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s body, which agents cut up after his killing. Callamard said the Saudis have failed to take sufficient steps to address the crime.

“The main moves have been either of a public relations nature, to try to spin the issue, or to ignore the issue altogether,” she said. “I think the expectation has been all along that people will move along and stop focusing on the issue, and that is not happening.”

The Washington Post contributed to this report.