– A battlewagon roars through the gates of a beach villa on Yemen’s Red Sea coast, a luxury property with a 20-foot chandelier and indoor pool, now repurposed as a busy field hospital. Young fighters, drenched in the sweat of the battle, leap from the pickup and hoist a wounded comrade, blood streaming down his face, into the emergency ward.

A piece of shrapnel had sliced his nose and lodged in his right eye. The fighter, a portly young man named Ibrahim Awad, groans. “Please, Hameed,” he calls to a fellow fighter, a glint of panic in his one good eye. “My head feels heavy.”

The Saudi-led war in Yemen has ground on for more than three years, killing thousands of civilians and creating what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. But it took the crisis over the killing of dissident Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate two weeks ago for the world to take notice.

Saudi Arabia’s brash young crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, under scrutiny over the Khashoggi case, now faces a fresh reckoning for his ruthless prosecution of the war in Yemen — yet another foreign policy debacle for Saudi Arabia and a catastrophe for the Arab world’s poorest country.

Outside Yemen, the war has been largely overlooked.

The Saudis barred foreign journalists from northern Yemen, scene of the biggest airstrike atrocities and the deepest hunger. The conflict is mostly unknown to Americans, whose military has backed the Saudi-led coalition’s campaign with intelligence, bombs and refueling, leading to accusations of complicity in possible war crimes.

Yemeni fighters with the Saudi Arabia-led Arab coalition that is battling Iran-backed Houthis for control of Yemen, in the town of Khokha, Yemen, Oct. 2, 2018. The Saudi-led war in Yemen has lasted for more than three years, killing thousands of civilians and creating what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis. But it took the crisis over the apparent murder of the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate two weeks ago for the world to take notice.

In 2015, Prince Mohammed sent Saudi warplanes to bomb Houthi rebels who had seized control of northwestern Yemen and whom he saw as a proxy of Saudi Arabia’s regional rival, Iran.

Originally a movement of Shiite guerrillas, the Houthis rose to power in the turmoil that followed the Arab Spring in 2011. After capturing the capital, Sanaa, in 2014, they soon controlled Yemen’s three largest cities. Iran aided their advance with supplies of military equipment.

Since June, the war has centered on the Red Sea port of Hodeida. After a tense journey along a coastal highway prone to bombs and ambushes, the New York Times made a rare visit this month to the chaotic battlefield at the city gates.

The fighting crests at dawn and dusk, when fighters on both sides rain mortar shells across the front line.

Within minutes, pickup trucks screech to a halt outside the field hospital, offloading wounded fighters — men smeared in dirt and blood, peppered with shrapnel or felled by a sniper’s bullet.

Civilians soon follow: mothers hit by falling mortar shells, badly malnourished children suffering from acute diarrhea, elderly people with legs blown off by land mines.

Yemeni medics established the field hospital at ad-Durayhimi, on the southern edge of Hodeida, in June, when they landed on the beach outside the villa as mortar shells landed around them, and waded ashore.

In seeking to capture Hodeida’s port, the coalition hopes to deprive the Houthis of millions of dollars in monthly tax revenue and force them to the negotiating table. But Hodeida is also the gateway to a starving nation: Three-quarters of Yemen’s 28 million people rely on some form of relief aid, and the vast majority of it passes through the port.

Under intense international pressure, the coalition promised Western officials they would not fight in the city or the port, and would instead seek to encircle it. Now both sides are dug into positions on the city’s fringes, exchanging fire but gaining little territory.

A secondary front extends for about 80 miles to the south, parallel to the coalition-controlled coastal highway, where the fight takes place in remote villages and small towns, as both sides try to cut off each other’s supply lines.

The United Nations says this secondary front is the deadliest area for civilians. At least 500,000 people have fled their homes, many forced to shelter in squalid refugee camps in towns farther down the coast like Mokha, a small port once famous for its coffee exports, and nearby Khokha.

For most refugees, the main worry is their next meal. At the city dump in Mokha, Thabet Bagash rummaged for glass bottles and tin cans.

Before fighters ejected him from his home, he was a farmer. Now, he said, he was reduced to this. His face wrinkled with disdain. If he collected a bagful of cans, he might earn $1.40 — enough to feed his five children for a few days.

Despite more than 18,000 coalition airstrikes since 2015, the front lines remain largely unchanged. Around Hodeida, the Houthis have seeded vast tracts of land with mines, on a scale second only to that of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, according to Conflict Armament Research.

U.N.-led efforts to broker a peace have repeatedly failed. Both sides feel they have more to gain from fighting, said Gregory Johnsen, a scholar on Yemen at the Arabia Foundation.

“Years of airstrikes failed to dislodge the Houthis, and their leaders now feel secure,” Johnsen said. “They think they can wait out the Saudis.”

In the meantime, a humanitarian catastrophe looms. A war-induced plunge in the value of Yemen’s currency last month has hastened a steep economic collapse. The U.N. humanitarian coordinator, Lise Grande, warns that 14 million Yemenis risk starvation in the coming months.

For Crown Prince Mohammed, the war ranks as a calamitous blunder. But for Yemenis, this is their home. The fight for Hodeida is shaping up to be the most destructive chapter of the war that has shattered their country.

More brothers will bury brothers, it seems likely, before it is over.