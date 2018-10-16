White House officials are worried that the apparent killing of the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and Saudi Arabia’s changing account of his fate, could derail a major showdown with Iran and jeopardize plans to enlist Saudi help to avoid disrupting the oil market.

Officials said the dilemma comes at a terrible moment for the Trump administration, which will reimpose harsh sanctions against Tehran on Nov. 5, with the intent of cutting off all Iranian oil exports.

But to make the strategy work, the administration is counting on its relationship with the Saudis to keep oil flowing, and to work together on a new policy to contain Iran in the Gulf. If it moves forward, the Saudis would probably see a significant increase in oil revenue at exactly the moment Congress is talking about sanctioning the kingdom.

It is one reason that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was sent, with a few hours’ notice, to see King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday. Part of the problem is optics, officials said: The Saudis look like a pretty brutal ally, just as President Donald Trump and Pompeo have been casting Iran as the regional disrupter.

In interviews, administration officials and the outside experts whom they are consulting said that possible repercussions on an elaborate plan to squeeze the Iranians have dominated internal discussions about the fallout over what happened to Khashoggi. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss internal discussions.

By comparison, they said, the issue of limiting U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which Trump has said would threaten American jobs, pales in importance.

On Nov. 5, the administration is expected to announce that any company that does business with Iran — buying oil, financing projects or investing in the country — will be prohibited from doing business in the United States, including clearing transactions in dollars. The strategy would present a common front with the Saudis, and cast Iran as the source of almost all instability in the Middle East.

That argument, officials have now acknowledged, is in jeopardy.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, has not been seen in the two weeks since he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. A number of Saudi officials, including Mohammed last week and the king on Monday, have denied any involvement in his death, despite assertions from Turkish officials that Khashoggi was murdered and his body dismembered.

But Saudi officials are now preparing to explain Khashoggi’s death as an interrogation gone wrong. Trump has also suggested that it could have happened at the hands of “rogue killers.”

Middle East experts said the goal for Trump and the Saudis was clear: Get the Saudi role in Khashoggi’s disappearance out of the headlines and focus anew on the Iranians.

“I think they have a very strong incentive to cook up some story that will get us out of this fix,” said Gary Samore, the director of the Crown Center for Middle East Studies at Brandeis University and a former top White House aide on nuclear issues for President Barack Obama.

“They can’t go with the story that MBS ordered a rendition of Khashoggi,” said Samore, using the initials for the crown prince. “So they have to find another credible story, and a rendition-gone-bad, or a rogue operation, might be it.”

But the key issue motivating the administration, he noted, is the close coordination needed with the Saudis as the crackdown on Iran unfolds.

“They can’t really do it without the Saudis keeping up high production,” Samore said, referring to oil. Even then, he said, the administration may need to give temporary “exemptions” to some countries that claim they need to continue oil imports from Iran.

The result is that just as Congress talks about economic or military sanctions against the Saudi government, the country’s oil revenue may actually rise, as they pick up business previously filled by Iran.

To sanction what the Saudis care about most — oil revenue — would be to undercut the Iran policy and send the price of gasoline and heating oil significantly higher, just as winter approaches.

On Tuesday, with international attention focused on the ongoing discussions between Pompeo and the Saudi royals in Riyadh, the Trump administration announced a limited package of new sanctions against Iran.

The penalties were issued against the Basij Resistance Force, an Iranian militia used to intimidate protesters.