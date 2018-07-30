– Less than a week ago, Imran Khan was a maverick candidate for parliament, shouting himself hoarse above loudspeaker music at youth rallies. Today, he is a prime-minister-in-waiting, graciously receiving Middle Eastern ambassadors in his hillside mansion above the capital. Outside, supporters have thronged the barricaded entrance, dancing and drumming in a seemingly inexhaustible frenzy of celebration.

In the four days since Khan, a former cricket star turned anti-corruption crusader, trounced the long-ruling Pakistan Muslim League and every other party in the polls, a nationwide burst of euphoria has remained at fever pitch. But already, the moment of triumph is being tempered by somber reflection on the scope of the challenges Khan faces.

“He is our last hope. All the other parties are full of thieves,” said Luqman Khan, 21, a fabric shop worker who volunteered for Khan and voted for the first time on Wednesday. During the campaign, he said in a slightly sharper tone, “we all went out and told everyone he was a new, clean person who would change things. Now we expect he will fulfill those promises.”

Khan, who campaigned on a single agenda of ending official corruption and bringing justice to the public, won a comfortable plurality of seats, though not enough to rule without forming a coalition. His party swept the polls across the country, unseating dozens of powerful legislators who have since been scrambling to cast doubt on his win. They have complained of vote-rigging and military meddling, demanded ballot recounts and threatened to thwart him on every legislative reform.

But the numerical and psychological reality of Khan’s historic victory have begun to sink in. Analysts are comparing it to the birth of the Pakistan People’s Party in 1967, when Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, a wealthy socialist ideologue, was elected to power and began to revolutionize the country. Khan, a more conservative politician, envisions a more modest transformation, but one that would challenge the privileged elite at its core.

Amid the clamor of protest, Khan and his team have spent the past few days quietly greeting well-wishers and courting enough support from independents and others to govern both the nation and Punjab Province, the country’s most populous region. Aides said they expect him to be sworn in as prime minister by Aug. 14.

“Khan has won. Period,” commentator Fahd Husain wrote Sunday in the online Express Tribune. “This election was about hopes, expectations and aspirations. It was also about growing up as a democracy; about maturing as a nation privileged with fundamental rights and liberties; about flowering as a society that is shrugging off the bitter past of a menacing State and walking into a better future of a caring State.”

But like others, Husain posed questions about whether Khan has raised public expectations too high, whether the controversy being whipped up by his foes over the polls will shadow his efforts and render his agenda unenforceable, and how he will resolve his own contradictions as a leader who demands fairness for the poor but also has shown a soft spot for the powerful army and religious extremists.

“The real burden is on the victor,” Husain wrote. “His is now the mandate to birth a new Pakistan from the womb of the old one. New Pakistan, however, is nothing if it is not better Pakistan. Khan’s words and actions have so fair painted a dual Pakistan — often a contradictory Pakistan.”

Supporters of Khan and his Pakistan Justice Movement expressed a similar mixture of desperate hope and creeping skepticism that Khan — or anyone — could somehow purge Pakistan of the corruption that pervades every arena of public life, where small bribes speed applications for driver’s license, big ones allow murder suspects to walk out of jail, and political influence and favors count more than the law.

Many people, however, pointed optimistically to the recent experience of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, where Khan’s party governed for the past five years and swept the legislative contests last Wednesday. Under an administration run by officials from his party, they said, the education and health systems were improved, and most significantly, the behavior of police was transformed from routine bribe-seeking to by-the-book law enforcement.

If Khan can successfully replicate that accomplishment, analysts said, it would come closer than any Pakistani government has in over half a century to fulfilling the vision of its founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah — a democrat who sought to build a nation where everyone was treated equally regardless of religion or other factors.

One Islamabad businessman described being pulled over for running a red light while visiting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said he told the officer he had come a long way and offered to pay him a small “fine” on the spot. To his astonishment, he said, the cop gave him a polite smile and responded, “Sir, this is a new Pakistan. Here is your ticket.”