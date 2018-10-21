MOSCOW — Karen Khachanov breezed past Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 6-2 to win his third career ATP title at the Kremlin Cup on Sunday.
Khachanov's powerful serve dictated the match, as it has done all tournament. He fired in six aces and wrapped up the win in 55 minutes.
The 22-year-old Russian was only broken once all week and faced a single break point against Mannarino, which he saved.
Khachanov has won all three of his tour finals to date, including a win in Marseille in February, while Mannarino has lost all six of the finals he has played.
Victory means Khachanov is guaranteed to enter the top 20 in the rankings for the first time, surpassing Daniil Medvedev as the top-ranked Russian.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings-Jets inactives: Nose tackle Linval Joseph won't play Sunday
Nose tackle Linval Joseph will miss just his fifth game since joining the Vikings in 2014. Joseph, who had started 41 straight games before today,…
Twins
A capsule look at the World Series
A look at the best-of-seven World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox:___Schedule: (All times EDT) Game 1, Tuesday, at Boston, 8:09…
Twins
David Bell hired as Cincinnati Reds manager
David Bell has been hired as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, tasked with helping turn around a team that skidded to a 67-95 record and last-place finish in the NL Central.
Sports
Svitolina and Pliskova win opening matches at WTA Finals
Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina secured opening round-robin match wins at the WTA Finals on Sunday.
Vikings
Everything you need to follow Sunday's Vikings-Jets game
Play-by-play, depth charts, a Live Blog and more are a click away to help you follow Sunday's NFC title-game rematch between the Vikings and Jets.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.