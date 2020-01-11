BRISBANE, Australia — Madison Keys came from a break and set down to beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the Brisbane International semifinals on Saturday.
The American won nine of 10 games in her mid-match recovery against the tournament's 2011 champion to beat Kvitova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Keys will play Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka or defending Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova in Sunday afternoon's final.
____
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Update on the latest sports
NBA-SCHEDULELakers hammer MavsUNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks were no match for the NBA's Western Conference leaders.LeBron James poured in 35 points and grabbed 16…
Wolves
Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Lillard and the Trail Blazers
Milwaukee Bucks (34-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (16-23, 10th in the Western Conference)Portland; Saturday, 10 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard…
Golf
Conners takes hard, rewarding road to Hawaii
Corey Conners returned to Hawaii this year with one notable difference.
Sports
Djokovic's win over Medvedev puts Serbia into ATP Cup final
It took some on-the-spot shot-making genius to get captains and players from both teams applauding, and to separate Novak Djokovic from Daniil Medvedev in the deciding third set of a victory that earned Serbia a spot in the ATP Cup final.
Wolves
Clippers rally in fourth quarter to beat Warriors 109-100
After having four days off, the Los Angeles Clippers looked more rusty than rested during the first three quarters of their game Friday night against the Golden State Warriors.