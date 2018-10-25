KEY WEST, Fla. — It's party time in the Florida Keys during the islands' annual 10-day festival known as Fantasy Fest.
The fun kicked off last weekend with a coronation ball for the king and queen and culminates with a weekend parade expected to draw more than 60,000 people.
This year's lineup has included almost 100 events, including the Zombie Bike Ride and Friday night's Masquerade March.
Fantasy Fest began in 1979 when a small group of Key Westers were looking to bolster business between the summer and winter seasons.
