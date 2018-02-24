– The road from Highway 1 rises along the western slopes of the Santa Cruz Mountains, through vineyards and horse farms, to the steepening Empire Grade. Sun filters through stands of trees that John Steinbeck called "ambassadors from another time."

The coast redwoods, ancient and threatened, mix with towering Douglas firs and opportunistic tanoaks throughout this restoration project on a mountaintop just miles from the sea. The redwoods here are youthful, none probably more than a century and a half old. The massive stumps of their old-growth ancestors are encircled by the young, clusters known as "fairy rings."

As the climate changes and humans continue to harvest, the only coast redwoods on the planet are in peril. The challenge to preserving them is in forests like this one — and so, scientists believe, is the key to a solution.

For the first time, scientists are mapping the redwood's genome, a genetic code 12 times larger than a human's. By year's end, scientists hope to have mapped the complete genome of a 1,300-year-old coast redwood and of the giant sequoia, a close cousin.

When the three-year project is complete, scientists will have the genetic fingerprints of hundreds of redwoods, a sample large enough to determine which trees have the characteristics to best withstand increased moisture or drought, heat increases or temperature drops. The results will be available as an open online resource.

"We're trying to apply basic science to the basic decisions we're making on the ground," said Emily Burns, director of science for the nonprofit Save the Redwoods League, which is paying for the $2.6 million project through donations. "One aspect of this restoration is that it is possible in our lifetime."

A redwood pine cone. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Carolyn Van Houten

Knowing a tree's genetic makeup will allow Burns and Richard Campbell, the league's conservation science manager, to trust the choices they make. "It's about choosing the trees we want to see carry into the future," Campbell said. "Knowing the genetics will make sure that I don't screw that choice up."

Just 5 percent of the redwoods that stood before 1849 are still alive. About 1.6 million acres of redwoods remain. Erratic weather patterns have raised the risk to the trees and coastal erosion from rising sea levels brings a future threat. Yet no other tree comes close to absorbing more carbon than the redwood, making these forests invaluable in reducing greenhouse gases.

Two labs — one at the University of California, Davis, the other at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore — began work on identifying the tree's genetic makeup. The science is complex and time-consuming. A human has 3 million "base pairs" of DNA on its chromosomes; a redwood has 38 million.

The lead scientist is David Neale, a professor of population biology and plant sciences at UC, Davis, who has spent 40 years in the field developing the technology being used in this project. The redwood's genetic code can only be "read" in Neale's lab 150 letters at a time. At Steven Salzberg's lab at Johns Hopkins, a more expensive process can read strings of up to 10,000 letters.

Salzberg has questions about what he is finding, including, "Why is there no penalty for having a genome as large as the redwood's?" The bigger the genetic code, the more that can go wrong.

"On a pretty routine basis, we learn about our own biology by studying the genetics of others," he said. "I'm not saying we will in this case, but redwoods do live a fantastically long life, and it would be fascinating to discover why."