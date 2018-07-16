A tentative agreement involving freight rail and the proposed Southwest light-rail line has been reached, according to a Monday announcement.

The Metropolitan Council, Hennepin County and Twin Cities & Western Railroad (TC&W) said in a statement the agreement permitting freight and light-rail trains to operate in the same corridor for a portion of the route "helps clear the way to construct Minnesota's largest public works project."

The agreements will go before the Hennepin County Board, Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority, and the Metropolitan Council this week for consideration. Should the governing bodies approve the agreement with TC&W, the federal Surface Transportation Board (STB) will issue a ruling on the pact.

Details of the agreement were not made public.

The negotiations and subsequent consideration by the federal board is expected to further delay the project by two months. Bids to build the line were expected to be opened Aug. 1, however the Met Council is now asking bidders to extend their bids another two months.

The $2 billion, 14.5-million line will run from downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie beginning service in 2023.