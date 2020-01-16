TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Tyreke Key registered 13 points and five steals as Indiana State extended its home winning streak to seven games, rolling past Evansville 65-42 on Wednesday night.
Cooper Neese had 12 points for Indiana State (10-6, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Tre Williams added 10 points. Jake LaRavia had 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Sam Cunliffe had 12 points for the Purple Aces (9-9, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jawaun Newton added seven rebounds. Shamar Givance had six rebounds.
Indiana State plays Valparaiso on the road on Saturday. Evansville takes on Missouri State at home on Saturday.
