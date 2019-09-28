A whistleblower complaint released Thursday details efforts by Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. These are the main players in the complaint and the impeachment investigation.

Hunter Biden

Joe Biden’s son, who served on the board of directors of Burisma, an energy company in Ukraine

Joe Biden

Former vice president and Trump’s potential rival in the 2020 presidential race

Rudy Giuliani

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Trump’s personal lawyer, who served as an intermediary between Trump and Ukraine

Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the House who announced the impeachment inquiry last week

William Barr

U.S. attorney general who was mentioned in Trump’s phone call with Zelensky

Gordon Sondland

U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who met with Zelensky the day after the call

Kurt Volker

Former U.S. special representative for Ukraine who abruptly resigned his post on Friday

Andriy Yermak

A close aide to Zelensky who met with Giuliani in Madrid in early August

Marie Yovanovitch

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine since 2016 who was abruptly recalled in April

Volodymyr Zelensky

President of Ukraine who took office in May and is a former TV actor

























