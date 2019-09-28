A whistleblower complaint released Thursday details efforts by Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. These are the main players in the complaint and the impeachment investigation.
Hunter Biden
Joe Biden’s son, who served on the board of directors of Burisma, an energy company in Ukraine
Joe Biden
Former vice president and Trump’s potential rival in the 2020 presidential race
Rudy Giuliani
Trump’s personal lawyer, who served as an intermediary between Trump and Ukraine
Nancy Pelosi
Speaker of the House who announced the impeachment inquiry last week
William Barr
U.S. attorney general who was mentioned in Trump’s phone call with Zelensky
Gordon Sondland
U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who met with Zelensky the day after the call
Kurt Volker
Former U.S. special representative for Ukraine who abruptly resigned his post on Friday
Andriy Yermak
A close aide to Zelensky who met with Giuliani in Madrid in early August
Marie Yovanovitch
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine since 2016 who was abruptly recalled in April
Volodymyr Zelensky
President of Ukraine who took office in May and is a former TV actor