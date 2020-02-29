Key NFL dates
Sunday: NFL combine, final day (defensive backs), 1-6 p.m. on the NFL Network.
March 6-April 3: College pro days. That includes the Gophers on March 25. Ohio State’s Chase Young works out March 25, and LSU’s Joe Burrow works out April 3.
March 18: The 2020 league year and free-agency period begin at 3 p.m.
March 29-April 1: League meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.
April 23-25: NFL draft in Las Vegas.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Lightning 3 special team goals, end 4-game skid, top Flames
Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat scored on the power play and Yanni Gourde added a short-handed goal as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Saturday to snap a season-high four-game losing streak.
Gophers
Francis scores 20 points, Richmond wallops UMass, 95-71
Blake Francis had 20 points as Richmond easily beat UMass 95-71 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Phyfe leads Northern Iowa past Drake 70-43
Austin Phyfe scored 17 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and Northern Iowa rolled past Drake 70-43 on Saturday to capture the Missouri Valley Conference championship.
Gophers
Mitchell leads Santa Clara over Portland 73-68
DJ Mitchell scored a career-high 25 points as Santa Clara edged past Portland 73-68 on Saturday. Keshawn Justice added 20 points for the Broncos.
Gophers
Spencer, Lusane lead Campbell past UNC-Asheville 78-69
Trey Spencer had 13 points to lead five Campbell players in double figures as the Fighting Camels got past UNC-Asheville 78-69 on Saturday.