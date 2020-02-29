Key NFL dates

Sunday: NFL combine, final day (defensive backs), 1-6 p.m. on the NFL Network.

March 6-April 3: College pro days. That includes the Gophers on March 25. Ohio State’s Chase Young works out March 25, and LSU’s Joe Burrow works out April 3.

March 18: The 2020 league year and free-agency period begin at 3 p.m.

March 29-April 1: League meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.

April 23-25: NFL draft in Las Vegas.