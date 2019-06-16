PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach:
Hole: 14
Par: 5
Yards: 589
Stroke Average: 5.177
Ranking: 5
After gouging out of the rough on his second and third shots, leader Gary Woodland made a 42-foot putt to save par and, for the second time in three holes, avoid a two-shot swing against second-place Justin Rose, who made birdie. Rose was the only player among the top eight to make birdie or better on the par 5.
