PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — A look at the key hole Sunday in the final round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach:
Hole: 14
Par: 5
Yards: 582
Stroke Average: 4.924
Ranking: 13
With most players choosing to lay up on this par-5, Gary Woodland hit 3-wood from 263 yards to just off the green to set up a birdie that gave him a two-shot cushion heading into the homestretch of what ended with a three-shot victory over Brooks Koepka.
