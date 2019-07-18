PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the British Open at Royal Portrush:
Hole: 1
Par: 4
Yards: 421
Stroke Average: 4.21
Ranking: 8
Hometown and betting favorite Rory McIlroy hit his opening tee shot out of bounds on his way to a quadruple-bogey 8. McIlroy would also triple bogey the 18th hole to shoot 8-over 79.
