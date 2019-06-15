PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — A look at the key hole Friday in the first round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach:
Hole: 9
Par: 4
Yards: 526
Stroke Average: 4.3
Ranking:1
Gary Woodland closed with a birdie after driving into a divot in the fairway. The birdie gave Woodland a two-shot lead and his 6-under 65 matched the best U.S. Open score at Pebble Beach. Woodland's 133 total also is the best after two rounds of an Open at Pebble.
