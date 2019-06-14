PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach:
Hole: 18
Par: 5
Yards: 543
Stroke Average: 4.8
Ranking:15
Justin Rose made the last of three closing birdies to take the first round lead and tie the Open record at Pebble Beach of 65 set in the first round in 2000 by Tiger Woods. Xander Schauffele made eagle on his final hole and was a stroke off the lead.
