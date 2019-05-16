FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the PGA Championship:
HOLE: 9.
YARDAGE: 474.
PAR: 4.
STROKE AVERAGE: 4.23.
RANK: 8.
KEY FACT: Brooks Koepka made a putt from just inside 35 feet for birdie and a 63, becoming the first player in PGA Championship history to shoot 63 twice. It also set the course record at Bethpage Black.
