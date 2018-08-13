ST. LOUIS — A look at the key hole Sunday in the closing round of the PGA Championship:
HOLE: 16.
YARDAGE: 248.
PAR: 3.
STROKE AVERAGE: 3.125.
RANK: 4.
KEY FACT: About 30 minutes after Tiger Woods missed a 20-foot putt that would've tied him for the lead, Brooks Koepka hit a 4-iron to 6 feet to set up a birdie that gave him a two-shot cushion going into the homestretch.
State + Local 'I have no reason to tear down this man': Woman's son says he saw video of abuse by Ellison
