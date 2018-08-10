ST. LOUIS — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the PGA Championship:
HOLE: 9
YARDAGE: 438
PAR: 4
STROKE AVERAGE: 4.073
RANK: 8
KEY FACT: Brooks Koepka and Kevin Kisner each ended their rounds on No. 9, and both were in the fairway, needing birdies to match the major scoring record of 62. Koepka hit to 20 feet and his putt barely missed. Kisner came up short and ended up with bogey.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Trout goes on 10-day disabled list with inflamed right wrist
Star outfielder Mike Trout was put on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of an inflamed right wrist, a move that Los Angeles Angels had hoped to avoid.
Motorsports
Jim France choosing to stay quiet as interim head of NASCAR
Jim France seems to be choosing to stay in the shadows, declining to let the public hear from him as the interim chairman and CEO of NASCAR.
Twins
Phillies acquire 1B Bour, cash from Marlins for prospect
The NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies have acquired first baseman Justin Bour and cash from the Miami Marlins for a minor league pitcher.
Sports
Sloane Stephens reaches Rogers Cup semifinals
U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens romped into the Rogers Cup semifinals Friday, beating Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-2.
Vikings
Column: In a jaded world, here's a player worthy of cheers
Tired of pompous, entitled athletes who don't seem to realize how good they have it?
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.